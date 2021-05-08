Jennifer Lopez Wears the Most Sparkly Outfit Ever at the Vax Live Concert Special

No matter the occasion, Jennifer Lopez is always going to shine bright.
Case in point? The "In the Morning" singer proved once again why she's a style icon after lighting up the room (quite literally) in the sparkliest outfit she's ever worn.
During the Global Citizen Vax Live concert special on Saturday, May 8, which was pre-recorded on Sunday, May 2 in Los Angeles, J.Lo graced the stage in a glitzy jumpsuit by Zuhair Murad.
The statement-making piece featured an explosion of dazzling beads and jewels, as well as lavish feathery embellishments. The body-hugging number also had a plunging neckline and dramatic floor-length sleeves that blended with her bell-bottoms.
Moreover, the Shotgun Wedding actress tied her lewk together with equally sparkly jewelry pieces by VRAI, like beaded drop earrings and diamond-adorned rings.
All in all, she brought her signature J.Lo glow to the stage with her fabulous and flashy get-up.
And in true Jennifer fashion, she had not one, not two but three outfit changes. Of course, each ensemble was one more electrifying than the other.
The "Dinero" singer turned heads in a bright and bold yellow Roberto Cavalli design, which featured an asymmetrical silhouette, graphic black lines and gold embellishments. Her other get-up was a color-blocked bodysuit that she paired with a black belt and knee-high boots.
For the vibrant looks, she styled her hair in an updo. "When rocking a ponytail," she wrote on Instagram, "you know it's about to go down Don't Miss @glblctzn #VaxLive."
During her performance, the JLo Beauty founder shared a heartwarming moment with her mom, Guadalupe Rodriguez. At one point, the singer's mother joined her onstage for a remixed duet of Neil Diamond's classic song, "Sweet Caroline."
"Let's do it like a lullaby...," Jennifer told her mother, per The Today Show. "Sing it to me just like you used to sing it to me, OK?" Her mother then began belting out the hit tune, but sweetly changed the name "Caroline" to "Jennifer."
Earlier this week, fans went wild after discovering that the "Jenny From the Block" singer and Ben Affleck attended the same event following their recent reunion. However, a source told E! News they didn't interact much.
"It was all very professional and she was focused on her performance," the insider explained. "She was there to work and kept it all business."
The Hustlers actress and Justice League actor weren't the only celebs to show up and show out at the star-studded event. Selena Gomez hosted the concert special, while Prince Harry made his first official public appearance since returning to the U.S. to promote awareness for the coronavirus vaccine.
J Balvin, H.E.R. Chrissy Teigen, and many others also attended the fanciful affair. To see every star, click here.
But don't get FOMO just yet. The Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World will air on ABC, CBS, FOX, YouTube and iHeartMedia on Saturday, May 8 at 8 EST.