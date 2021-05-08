Jill Duggar Wears Chic Red Dress to Husband Derick Dillard's Graduation

Jill Duggar isn't letting her family's recent legal troubles stop her from celebrating her husband Derick Dillard's big day.
On Saturday, May 8, the 19 Kids and Counting alum—who stepped away from the rest of the Duggar family and their conservative rules in 2017—took to her Instagram Story to share pics from her husband's University of Arkansas law school graduation.
"Getting ready for graduation!" Jill captioned a snapshot of herself sporting a mid-length red dress. "So proud of my man." Derick, who stood behind his wife in a suit, gave a thumbs up to the camera.
Derick, an accountant, who holds a degree from Ohio State University, shared how excited he was to reach this milestone on Twitter, writing on May 7, "It's hard to believe that exactly 10 years ago today I graduated from OSU's School of Accounting, and tomorrow I will graduate from the UA School of Law. #cowboys #accounting #2011 #razorbacks #law #2021."
Derick's big day comes more than a week after Josh Duggar, Jill's older brother, was arrested for child pornography charges. He pled not guilty to the crimes. Immediately at the time of the arrest, Jill and Derick called the situation "very sad."
"We intend to defend this case aggressively and thoroughly," Josh's attorney said in a statement to E! News. "In this country, no one can stop prosecutors from charging a crime. But when you're accused, you can fight back in the courtroom—and that is exactly what Josh intends to do."
Josh was previously accused of molesting four of his sisters as a teenager, including Jill and Jessa Duggar. Jill spoke about the accusations in a 2015 interview with Megyn Kelly.
"I was angry at first. I was like, how could this happen?" Jill explained. "And then, you know, my parents explained to us what happened and then Josh came and asked each of us, individually. I know, he asked me to forgive him. And I had to make that choice to forgive him, you know. And it wasn't something that somebody forced, like, 'Oh you need to do this.' It's like, you have to make that decision for yourself."
Jill, who shares two sons Israel, 6, and Samuel, 2, with Derick, has not spent much time with her family in recent years. Last year, she gave an interview to People in which she claimed she and Derick "wanted more control of our own lives" than they could while remaining close to their large, hyper-religious family.
Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, Jill's parents, told People that they hope the family can move past their issues.
"Every family has differences of opinion and perspective at times, but families work things out," they said. "We all love Jill, Derick, and their boys very much. It is our prayer that our relationship is healed and fully restored quickly!"