Victoria Beckham Recreates Her Iconic Posh Spice Look: See the Epic Photo

Watch : Victoria Beckham Is Still Winning After 20 Years in the Biz

Victoria Beckham just brought back an iconic Posh Spice look.

On May 8, the star took to Instagram to share a pic of herself sporting a very tiny black tube dress. In classic Spice Girls fashion, she posed with a peace sign.

"Hoping you all have a spicy Saturday!!" Victoria wrote in the caption. "Kisses!"

While it's unclear what brand of little black dress Victoria was rocking in the photo, plenty of Spice Girls' fans took to the comments section to quote an iconic line from Spice World. The 1997 film documented the pop group's preparation for the biggest show of their careers, and all the misadventures they had along the way. (Including meeting aliens who are the ladies' biggest fans.)

"Which one should I wear...The little Gucci dress...the little Gucci dress...OR...the little Gucci dress," a follower commented, a nod to what Mel C, aka Sporty Spice, says to Victoria in the film as she tries on multiple versions of her signature look while on the band's tricked-out tour bus.