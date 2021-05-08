Victoria Beckham Recreates Her Iconic Posh Spice Look: See the Epic Photo

Victoria Beckham just brought back an iconic Posh Spice look.
On May 8, the star took to Instagram to share a pic of herself sporting a very tiny black tube dress. In classic Spice Girls fashion, she posed with a peace sign.
"Hoping you all have a spicy Saturday!!" Victoria wrote in the caption. "Kisses!"
While it's unclear what brand of little black dress Victoria was rocking in the photo, plenty of Spice Girls' fans took to the comments section to quote an iconic line from Spice World. The 1997 film documented the pop group's preparation for the biggest show of their careers, and all the misadventures they had along the way. (Including meeting aliens who are the ladies' biggest fans.)
"Which one should I wear...The little Gucci dress...the little Gucci dress...OR...the little Gucci dress," a follower commented, a nod to what Mel C, aka Sporty Spice, says to Victoria in the film as she tries on multiple versions of her signature look while on the band's tricked-out tour bus.
Victoria, who shares four children with her husband, soccer star David Beckham, and has built a career in fashion ever since stepping away from the Spice Girls, recently shut down rumors of a Spice World sequel.
A source previously told The Sun, "The girls have been talking about how to mark the film's anniversary and are actively considering making a tongue-in-cheek sequel. They have approached a screenwriter who is considering working on the project and making tentative steps forward."
However, Victoria teased the sequel was likely not happening. In a since-deleted Instagram Story, Victoria shared a post about the rumors, along with the caption, "Has somebody got something to tell me?" alongside a laughing-crying emoji.
Spice World may not be making a comeback, but fortunately, as Victoria just proved, little black dresses are always in style.