Tawny Kitaen, Actress and '80s Music Video Vixen, Dead at 59

Watch : Tawny Kitaen Wants Large Breast Implants Removed

Tawny Kitaen, who starred with Tom Hanks in the movie Bachelor Party and in several of the '80s metal band Whitsnake's music videos, has died. She was 59.

The actress, who also went by the legal name Tawny Finley, passed away in her home in Newport Beach, Calif. on Friday, May 7. The Orange County coroner's office registered her time of death at 8 a.m. that day, according to public records obtained by E! News. The cause has not been determined.

Tawny is survived by her younger brother Jordan, younger sister Krista and daughters Wynter Finley, 28, and Raine Finley, 22, her children from her past marriage to retired MLB player Chuck Finley.

"We are heartbroken and saddened to announce the death of our mom," the actress' kids wrote on their mother's Instagram page on Saturday, May 8. "We just want to say thank you for all of you, her fans and her friends, for always showing her such support and love. You gave her life everyday. We miss her and love her and we know her legacy will live on forever."

Tawny was born Julie Kitaen in San Diego, Calif. in 1961. In her 20s, she became famous as a model and music video vixen for '80s hair metal bands. While dating Ratt guitarist Robbin Crosby, she was the cover model of the band's debut self-titled EP and of their debut studio album Out of the Cellar, released in 1984. She also appeared in Ratt's "Back for More" music video.

She later went on to date Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale and starred in several of his band's music videos, including "Here I Go Again," "Still of the Night" and "Is This Love."