Baz Luhrmann Shares Heath Ledger's Untold Audition Story for Moulin Rouge!

Were it not for the age difference between Nicole Kidman and Heath Ledger, Ewan McGregor may never have starred in Moulin Rouge!.

As the iconic film approaches its 20th anniversary, director Baz Luhrmann is looking back on what could've been. He tells news.com.au, "There's some stories to tell" about the casting of the musical, which was nominated for Best Picture at the 2002 Academy Awards.

"A young Heath Ledger was up for the role and I thought maybe the character could be very young," he explained. "And it turned out they [Ledger and Kidman] did really work together. And it was quite beautiful."

But, Luhrmann was hesitant to give the 10 Things I Hate About You actor the role because of the 12-year age difference between Kidman, who was 33 at the time, and a 21-year-old Ledger.

Knowing that Kidman was perfect for the role of Satine, Luhrmann went with McGregor since Ledger was "just too young."