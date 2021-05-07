Mother's DayBachelor NationKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

See Sebastian Stan and Lily James Transform in First Pics From Pam & Tommy

Sebastian Stan and Lily James channel Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson in a first look at Hulu's Pam and Tommy miniseries.

Prepare to do a double take.

Hulu just released the first official images from the miniseries Pam & Tommy, and if we didn't know better, we'd just think they were photos of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee themselves. Knowing it's actually Lily James and Sebastian Stan has us clamoring for this miniseries ASAP. Put it in front of our eyeballs immediately!

The show is billed as "A comedic limited series on the true story behind the release of the first ever viral video in history—the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee." 

Lily and Sebastian play the iconic couple, who were married from 1995 to 1998. Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese and Mohzan Marnò also star, with Rogen's Point Grey producing.

First, take a look at Pam and Tommy together.

Hulu

Then get a closer look at Lily in character.

Hulu

Rogen also shared his own character photo on Twitter, and let's just say he's got a significantly different vibe. 

"My co-stars, Sebastian and Lily, are a lot cooler than I am," he tweeted. 

Sebastian also shared the photos on Instagram with the caption "Love Bites," while Lily captioned hers with a quote from Pam" "It's great to be blonde. With low expectations it's very easy to surprise people." 

Sebastian also shared a second pic to his Instagram with a quote from the Mötley Crüe drummer: "We don't stop playing because we grow old, we grow old because we stop playing."

 

Other cast members have yet to share images of themselves on set, but the fact that this is set in the mid-'90s should give you some indication of what we're in for. It's going to be fun, and we cannot wait. 

The sex tape incident took place beginning in 1995, when the tape was stolen from Pam and Tommy's house and released on the 1995 version of the internet. The couple sued the distribution company Internet Entertainment Group and entered into a confidential settlement, and the tape was eventually released online again, tripling IEG's traffic. 

