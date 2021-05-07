Mother's DayBachelor NationKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

Here's Your First Look at Katie Thurston's Fiery First Night on The Bachelorette

Will Katie Thurston find true love on The Bachelorette? Scroll to see the first look at her photos from the first night as well as what Tayshia Adams said about her journey.

Watch: Chris Harrison Replaced on "Bachelorette" By Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe

Katie Thurston is red hot and ready for love in the first photos from the new season of The Bachelorette

On May 7, the official Instagram account for the ABC dating competition shared its first look at its new leading lady Katie. As fans know, Katie competed for Matt James' heart on the most recent season of The Bachelor, where she was eliminated in week six. 

"Get ready," the account captioned two photos of Katie in a long red gown, seemingly waiting for her suitors to arrive. "#TheBachelorette begins in ONE MONTH!"

Katie herself commented on the post, writing, "I can't believe how quickly time flies when you're searching for love."

Bachelor Nation fans were equally as excited to see Katie's quest for love unfold. 

"One of the best bachelorettes ever!" one follower noted in the comments section. "So excited for her season."

Another added, "Very much serving look Ms. Katieeeee.. so ready to see how this season goes."

Earlier this year, E! News asked Matt if he had any advice for his ex. 

ABC/Craig Sjodin

"I should've [asked] Katie for advice! She's incredible. She's going to do so well, and I'm excited for her to have this space to find her person," the former football player gushed. "I think that she's going to be one of the best to ever do it, and it's not going to be a surprise to me as we watch everyone across the country fall in love with her."

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Recently, former Bachelorette lead Tayshia Adams—who co-hosted this season alongside fellow Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe after Chris Harrison took a step back from the franchiseopened up on her podcast Click Bait about whether Katie followed Kaitlyn's advice to be "authentic" and not try to control the narrative of her own season. 

"I think it was challenging and hard for her at times," Tayshia admitted. "Rightfully so. I think anybody would have a difficult time to do that. I think she tried her best."

May the fairytale commence.

