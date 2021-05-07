Mother's DayBachelor NationKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

Brie & Nikki Bella's Sons Have an Unbreakable Bond in Latest Video Update

Buddy Danielson and Matteo Chigvintsev couldn't be closer.

On Thursday, May 6, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella took to Instagram to share adorable updates on their sons, who are clearly budding best friends. In the image shared to Brie's Instagram account, Buddy and Matteo are seen enjoying each other's company while playing with an activity table.

So, it's no wonder Brie captioned the photo, "BFF's for Life."

You can say that again! Nikki also showcased the little ones' unbreakable bond by sharing footage from the sweet play date. In the first video, Matteo's seen reaching out for his cousin while adorably looking around at his other relatives.

What's even cuter? The second clip showed little Matteo crawling to his Aunt Brie.

"My two little lollipops," Nikki wrote on Instagram. "Teo loves his Emme and Auntie Brizee so much! He does a few crawls a day, he's trying so hard, it's the best! He's already doing the army crawl everywhere!! He's growing so fast it's crazy!! #buddyandmatteo."

Birdie and Buddy Danielson's Sibling Pics

The nine-month-old cousins are certainly growing up before our very eyes. As E! News readers well know, in January 2020, the Total Bellas stars surprised fans when they announced they were pregnant at the same time and due a week and a half apart.

Following the announcement, Brie shared on social media, "We are shocked like all of you!!! Never in a million years thought did I think @thenikkibella and I would be having pregnant bellies together!!! Knowing us our babies will come the same day too lol!!! We are excited for you all to follow us on this amazing journey!!! Love you Sister!!"

The situation became even more fascinating when the Bella Twins ended up giving birth back-to-back. After Nikki and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their son on July 31, 2020, Brie and husband Daniel Bryan welcomed their son on August 1, 2020.

Since welcoming their sons last year, Brie and Nikki have kept their followers up to date on their little ones' milestones. Back in April, Brie posted a video showing little Buddy on the verge of walking.

As for Matteo? Nikki has given updates on her son's teething process.

You can catch the new bonding video above and their latest sweet snap together below.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Already Besties

Brie wrote in May 2021, "BFF's for Life."

Brie Bella/Instagram
Brie, Birdie and Buddy

"We all woke up late but just in time for the inauguration," Brie Bella wrote in January 2021. "First time I get to sit with my kids and explain it all to them!!! Bird said she wants Gaga's dresses!! Such a special day!!"

Brie Bella/Instagram
Napping Mentor

Brie revealed on Instagram, "Birdie telling Buddy all about sleeping on his own in his room. I can't believe the time has come!! My active rolling little boy is growing so fast!!!"

Instagram
Vineyard Walks

Nikki Bella captioned this tender photo of herself and Matteo Chigvintsev, "Mama + Teo vineyard walks."

Brie Bella/Instagram
Buddy and Grandma

Brie shared this picture of Buddy and grandma Kathy Colace Laurinaitis on Jan. 7.

Instagram
Messy Matteo

Alongside this sweet pic of Matteo, Nikki stated, "My Sweet Potato King."

Instagram
Over 23 Weeks

Nikki wrote, "Can't believe our baby boy is a few days over 23 weeks".

Instagram
Channeling His Mama

"Shared this with some friends," Nikki penned online. "Teo is becoming a lot like his Mama! Facials exact! lol"

Instagram
The Russian Love and the Russian Bear

Nikki shared on this Instagram snap, "My Russian Love & My Russian Bear".

Brie Bella/Instagram
Happy New Year

"Ringing in the New Year with these Party Animals!!!" Brie wrote on Instagram. "Happy New Year's Bella Army."

Instagram / Artem Chigvintsev
Matteo's First Christmas

Artem Chigvintsev shared this photo of him and Nikki Bella with their baby boy on Christmas Day 2020.

Instagram
Buddy's First Christmas

Brie Bella posted this photo of husband Daniel Bryan and kids Birdie Danielson and Buddy Danielson on Christmas Day 2020.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Buddy's Smile

On this Buddy update, Brie wrote, "Happy face slowly into the please stop taking my picture face!!"

Instagram / Daniel Bryan
Baby Talk

Brie Bella's husband Daniel Bryan shared this adorable photo of the boys a week before Christmas 2020.

Instagram
Bonding Boys

Matteo Chigvintsev and Buddy Danielson get some quality time together in this December 2020 pic.

Instagram
Casual Cuties

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev kept it casual while watching the boys.

Instagram
Family Fun

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's son was all smiles while being held by aunt Nikki.

Instagram
Funny Face

We're loving little Buddy's face in this photo.

Instagram
Surprise!

Artem feigned surprise for a bit with baby Buddy.

Instagram
Baby's First Christmas Card

Nikki Bella's holds son Matteo Chigvintsev as they post for his first Christmas card.

Instagram
Brie's Boys

Brie Bella's husband Daniel Bryan holds their son Buddy Danielson.

Instagram
Tummy Time

Brie Bella's baby boy Buddy Danielson shows off remarkably good neck muscle control for his age (3 months).

Instagram
Nikki and Matteo Time

Mama is hilarious!

Instagram
Touchdown!

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's son Buddy Danielson gets his football on.

Instagram
Hanging Out

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's son Matteo Chigvintsev hangs out in his bouncer. 

Instagram
Siblings Bond

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's daughter Birdie Danielson holds her brother Buddy Danielson.

Instagram
Little Man

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's son Matteo Chigvintsev strikes a pose.

Instagram
Listen Mom, Activity Mats Are Hard

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's son Buddy Danielson practices his grabbing and rolling skills.

Instagram
Sitting Nicely

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's son Matteo Chigvintsev sits up.

Instagram
Whatever!

At age 3, it is understandable that Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's daughter Birdie Danielson would find Mega Bloks far more interesting than her baby brother Buddy Danielson.

