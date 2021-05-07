Brie & Nikki Bella's Sons Have an Unbreakable Bond in Latest Video Update

Buddy Danielson and Matteo Chigvintsev couldn't be closer.
On Thursday, May 6, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella took to Instagram to share adorable updates on their sons, who are clearly budding best friends. In the image shared to Brie's Instagram account, Buddy and Matteo are seen enjoying each other's company while playing with an activity table.
So, it's no wonder Brie captioned the photo, "BFF's for Life."
You can say that again! Nikki also showcased the little ones' unbreakable bond by sharing footage from the sweet play date. In the first video, Matteo's seen reaching out for his cousin while adorably looking around at his other relatives.
What's even cuter? The second clip showed little Matteo crawling to his Aunt Brie.
"My two little lollipops," Nikki wrote on Instagram. "Teo loves his Emme and Auntie Brizee so much! He does a few crawls a day, he's trying so hard, it's the best! He's already doing the army crawl everywhere!! He's growing so fast it's crazy!! #buddyandmatteo."
The nine-month-old cousins are certainly growing up before our very eyes. As E! News readers well know, in January 2020, the Total Bellas stars surprised fans when they announced they were pregnant at the same time and due a week and a half apart.
Following the announcement, Brie shared on social media, "We are shocked like all of you!!! Never in a million years thought did I think @thenikkibella and I would be having pregnant bellies together!!! Knowing us our babies will come the same day too lol!!! We are excited for you all to follow us on this amazing journey!!! Love you Sister!!"
The situation became even more fascinating when the Bella Twins ended up giving birth back-to-back. After Nikki and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their son on July 31, 2020, Brie and husband Daniel Bryan welcomed their son on August 1, 2020.
Since welcoming their sons last year, Brie and Nikki have kept their followers up to date on their little ones' milestones. Back in April, Brie posted a video showing little Buddy on the verge of walking.
As for Matteo? Nikki has given updates on her son's teething process.
You can catch the new bonding video above and their latest sweet snap together below.
