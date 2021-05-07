Josh DuggarBachelor NationKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

Nicole Byer To Guest Star on the Season Finale of Home Economics

Nicole Byer will join her Best Friends podcast co-host Sasheer Zamata on the season finale of ABC's Home Economics, airing May 19.

What a treat, what a dream. 

Home Economics is welcoming a delightful guest star for its season one finale, and it's particularly great news for fans of the podcast Best Friends With Nicole Byer and Sasheer Zamata. If you're aware that Sasheer Zamata already stars on Home Economics, you might be able to guess the other piece of news!

E! News can exclusively reveal that Nicole Byer will be making a guest appearance in "Opus Cabernet, 2015, $500." She'll play Amanda Conley, an intimidating book editor who might be publishing the book Tom (Topher Grace) has been secretly writing. Of course, this isn't going to go over all that well with the rest of the family, since the book is a tell-all about them.

The news comes out at a family party celebrating their parents' anniversary—an annual event that apparently never goes off without a hitch. In fact, "the celebration might just be the worst one yet," thanks to Tom's book. 

Byer currently hosts Nailed It! on Netflix and co-hosts Wipeout with John Cena on TBS. She has multiple podcasts, including Best Friends, Why Won't You Date Me, Newcomers and 90 Day Bae, and she also recently recurred on CBS' The Unicorn. 

Her TV appearances tend to be a little chaotic and a lot joyful, so hopefully Amanda Conley can help take some of the awkwardness out of what is sure to be a big family mess.

Home Economics also stars Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, Lidia Porto, Nora Dunn and Phil Reeves. The finale airs Wednesday, May 19 at 8:30 p.m. on ABC. 

