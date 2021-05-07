Jake Gyllenhaal and Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Get Cozy in Rare Public Sighting

Watch : Will Jake Gyllenhaal Ever Do a Full-on Musical?

Spotted: Jake Gyllenhaal and his girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu in New York City.

On Thursday, May 6, the 40-year-old Nightcrawler actor was photographed walking hand-in-hand with the 22-year-old French model in Manhattan. In what marked a rare public sighting of the couple, the pair both wore dark jackets and matching black face masks.

The two were previously photographed in public together in June 2020 in Los Angeles. Jake was seen grabbing a to-go meal for him and his lady and then the two drove off in an Audi.

The actor and the model first sparked romance rumors in late 2018 when they were spotted walking with their arms linked in Paris. The following year, they were seen together a few times in New York City, where he bought a condo three years ago. In August 2019, Jeanne was spotted supporting Jake on the opening night of the Broadway show Sea Wall/A Life, which starred the actor in what marked his third Broadway theatre role.