Sarah Drew Thinks Japril Should Be Endgame and Is Down for a Grey's Anatomy Spinoff

Watch : "Grey's Anatomy": Sarah Drew Teases Dr. April Kepner's Return

Never has it been such a good time to be a fan of defunct Grey's Anatomy couples.

Not only did this season bring us afterlife reunions for MerDer (Meredith and Derek) and Slexie (Mark Sloan and Lexie), but we also got a fully living reunion for Jackson (Jesse Williams) and April (Sarah Drew). Sure, they've been coparenting happily for three years, but until now, we've never actually gotten a glimpse of what their relationship is like. As it turns out, it's good. In fact, it's very good, especially now that we all know April's single once again.

After half an episode of teasing us about the less-than-loving friendship between Jackson and April's second husband Matthew (Justin Bruening), April dropped the bomb that her marriage was over. Matthew was just never able to get past his and April's rocky history (like the time she left him at the altar to elope with Jackson), and now she's free to move to Boston to help Jackson with his new dreams of transforming the Catherine Fox foundation for the better.

There was not quite a romantic reconciliation at the end of the episode, but there was certainly the possibility of one ahead of Williams' exit from the series. And if you ask Drew, it's happening.