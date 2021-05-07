Giuliana Rancic Is Leaving E!'s Red Carpet Award Show Coverage

Watch : Giuliana Rancic - 2020 Oscars E! Glambot

Giuliana Rancic is saying goodbye to the red carpet.

The longtime E! correspondent announced today that she will no longer be hosting E!'s live red carpet award show coverage.

"After 20 fabulous year's hosting E!'s red carpet, I have decided to step out of my red carpet heels into a new pair of shoes," Rancic said in a statement on Friday, May 7. "One of my passions is great storytelling and I am thrilled to announce a new development deal with E!'s parent company NBCUniversal where I will be producing and bringing stories to life. To my E! family, thank you for allowing me to make my red carpet dreams come true for the past two decades. It's truly been a highlight of my career and life. To my production team throughout the years, you are simply the best. We have made some beautiful memories together that I will carry with me."