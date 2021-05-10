The Ship Is Powerless With No Engineer in Sight in Tense Below Deck Sailing Yacht Preview

Drama below deck.
In this exclusive clip from tonight, May 10's episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Parsifal III finds itself with no power and chief engineer Colin Macrae is nowhere to be found. Understandably, this has first mate Gary King and his deckhands scrambling to rectify the situation.
"We don't have f--king anything," Gary tells deckhand Sydney Zaruba. "We're dead ship now."
As the mega-yacht floats helpless in the dock, Captain Glenn Shephard radios and asks about the state of the generator. Gary informs his captain, "No. Negative. No generator."
Stewardesses Alli Dore and Dani Soares feel understandably helpless as the drama plays out. "It's like, I don't even know if we can help," Dani states. "So, it just makes me feel worse."
Tensions continue to rise as Colin remains missing-in-action. Captain Glenn radios again, this time calling the engineer back to the ship. "Colin. Colin. Glenn. Colin, you there?" the captain asks.
Meanwhile, below deck, Gary is doing his best to figure out what's going on. "The generators don't start up automatically when you unplug shore power," he explains in a confessional. "So, now we've got no steering, we've got no windlasses, bow thrusters, we've no engineer on board either."
Eventually, Captain Glenn is able to make contact with Colin and orders him back to the ship ASAP. Still, Gary can't just sit and wait for Colin to return as it's dangerous for the yacht to have no power. As the first mate notes, "The last thing we want to do is crash into the dock again."
Thankfully, Gary is able to turn on one of the generators.
Watch the tense scene play out for yourself in the exclusive clip above.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
