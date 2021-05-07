Theo James Will Not Be Returning to Sanditon Following Its Surprise Renewal

Watch : Necessary Realness: "Bridgerton" Bombshells

If you thought Regé-Jean Page leaving Bridgerton was bad, just wait until you hear this Sanditon news…

On Friday, May 7, PBS' Masterpiece announced that star Theo James will not be returning to Sanditon for seasons two and three. Earlier this week, fans were shocked to learn that the British period drama, which is based on Jane Austen's unfinished novel of the same name, had its 2019 cancelation reversed after PBS gave a surprise two season order.

In the unexpected announcement, the network confirmed that Sanditon leading lady Rose Williams will be returning to her Charlotte Heywood role. At the time, it was unclear whether Theo would be involved in the new seasons.

And, unfortunately, he has since confirmed on social media that his time on Sanditon has come to an end. "Although I relished playing Sidney, for me, I've always maintained that his journey concluded as I wanted it to," the Divergent actor said in a statement. "The broken fairy-tale like ending between Charlotte and Sidney is different, unique and so interesting to me and I wish the cast and crew of Sanditon ever success with future series."