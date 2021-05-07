Victoria Beckham Weighs In on Spice World Sequel Rumors

Watch : Victoria Beckham Addresses Her Spice Girls Tour Absence

Are the Spice Girls planning a big screen reunion? Sadly, it doesn't seem likely—at least, according to Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice.

Earlier this week, an industry insider claimed to British tabloid The Sun that the pop group is planning a sequel to their 1997 film Spice World.

"The girls have been talking about how to mark the film's anniversary and are actively considering making a tongue-in-cheek sequel," the source shared. "They have approached a screenwriter who is considering working on the project and making tentative steps forward."

Though the project is said to be in "early stages," they are talking to "established names" in the business and taking the comeback film "seriously."

Alas, Victoria teased that this story is far from the truth. In a since-deleted Instagram Story, Victoria shared a post about the rumors, along with the caption, "Has somebody got something to tell me?" She added a laughing-crying emoji to really drive the point home.

For the tragically uninitiated, Spice World followed the Spice Girls—which also consisted of Melanie Brown ("Scary Spice"), Melanie Chisholm ("Sporty Spice"), Emma Bunton ("Baby Spice") and Geri Halliwell ("Ginger Spice")—as they prepare for the biggest performance of their lives at Royal Albert Hall. Along the way, the girls fight off nosy press, help deliver a baby and even encounter aliens. (Yes, aliens.)