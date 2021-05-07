Watch 90 Day's Colt Propose to Vanessa and See Her Wild Reaction

Colt Johnson may be single no more.
The 90 Day: The Single Life divorcé seems to have found a forever love again with former friends with benefits partner Vanessa Guerra. Colt even asked his mother Debbie for her blessing to propose. In E! News' exclusive preview for the highly-anticipated season finale, Colt finally pops the question to Vanessa—and her reaction is shocking, to say the least.
Colt whisked Vanessa away for a romantic getaway to Big Bear Lake in California. While she is waiting on the dock, Colt anxiously goes back to the car to retrieve the engagement ring. "My hands are shaking," he breathes in the preview above.
Even though Colt and Vanessa have "only been officially dating for about a month," Colt is convinced she is the one for him. "I want something that matters, something that will be forever," he says in a confessional. "So, I'm going to ask her to marry me."
However Vanessa is having a hard time trusting Colt after his past infidelity. Yet despite their problems, Colt wants to still take the leap with her.
"It's now or never," Colt tells the camera. "I feel like what I'm doing is right and at the same time I'm afraid that Vanessa will say no. That would break my heart."
Colt greets Vanessa with his signature "Hey, darlin'" before asking if she's happy.
"I am. It's so relaxing, it's so nice," Vanessa says as she gazes out at the lake.
Ever the romantic, Colt launches into his awkward proposal. "We have problems, right?" he starts.
"We do..." Vanessa agrees.
"Nothing will ever be perfect, but you know I love you a lot, and I can't imagine my life without you in it," Colt says before getting on one knee. "Vanessa..."
She is all smiles but says "What the f––k are you doing?!" through her teeth. Colt flashes the engagement ring.
"Jesus, uhh..." is all Vanessa can muster.
But there is no stopping Colt. "Want to get married?" he finally asks. "Will you marry me Vanessa?"
So, will she say yes? And can their relationship withstand her trust issues and Colt's obsession with sex? We'll just have to wait until Sunday's finale to see!
The season one finale of 90 Day: The Single Life is available Sunday, May 9 on discovery+. The Tell All part one will also begin streaming Sunday, May 16.