Rihanna Just Brought Back Her Iconic Pixie Cut

Watch : E! Fashion Hall of Fame: Rihanna, Beyonce, Michelle Obama & More

Take a bow, Rihanna.

The 33-year-old singer and Fenty Beauty founder was photographed rocking a new pixie cut after leaving the restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif. on May 5. According to Haus of Rihanna, the nine-time Grammy winner stepped out in a vintage tie-dye jacket from Dior, a white crop top from Hyein Seo and a green pair of pants from Chrome Hearts. RiRi accessorized her look with a belt from R13, Versace glasses and The Attico heels.

The chic 'do gave fans flashbacks to about a decade ago when Rihanna first sported the shorter style. "I love cutting my hair!" the artist told Vogue in 2012. "The shorter it got, the more I was falling in love with it."

Her followers were all for bringing back the look, too. "Rihanna with her pixie cut again is giving me very much Unapologetic era," one social media user tweeted. "I missed her."

Added another fan, "Rihanna got the pixie cut back. Now I need a pixie cut."