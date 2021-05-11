RHONJ's Dolores Catania Reveals If She Still Wants to Get Engaged to Boyfriend David Principe

Watch : "RHONJ" Wager, Prison Problems & Triple Tryst

Is Dolores Catania still dreaming of walking down the aisle?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is opening up about her relationship with boyfriend David Principe ahead of tomorrow night's season 11 finale.

Bravo fans have watched the couple have their ups and downs after Dolores refused to move in with David because he wouldn't propose to her. Even Dolores' RHONJ co-stars were vocal about wanting her to move on since they haven't gotten engaged yet.

Despite not getting a ring, the duo's relationship is still going strong today.

"David and I don't fight, he defuses things. I don't chase after him for the attention as you've seen. David and I have a relationship that a lot of people aren't used to but I'm very happy with it," Dolores told E! News exclusively. "At this point in my life I think it's good for what I'm looking for. I just wish more people would understand that."