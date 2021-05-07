The MixtapE! Presents Coldplay, Saweetie, Aly & AJ and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
It may not technically be summer quite yet, but, baby, the anthems have arrived.
Whether it's Coldplay doing a bit of a time warp, Saweetie staking her claim or Big Freedia definitively proving she's not to be trifled with, this week's releases were almost exclusively of the get up and groove variety. (That said, we're still wiping our tears after the walloping Conan Gray delivered. Consider yourselves warned.) What follows are our picks for the best of the best.
Your playlist for the weekend of May 7-9 has arrived. Enjoy!
Coldplay — "Higher Power"
Chris Martin and co. are back with a new single, and, this time around, the biggest band in the world have teamed with pop music impresario Max Martin for an '80s inspired anthem that feels tailor-made for summer. Count on this one to be inescapable as we head into warmer weather.
Saweetie — "Fast (Motion)"
With a little over a month to go before the long-awaited release of her debut album, Pretty B*tch Music, Saweetie's dropped yet another infectious bop that's sure to take over TikTok in no time. The track's dripping in swag with a beat that'll have you bouncing real cute. And unlike recent singles, the femcee stands on her own here, proving that she doesn't need a high-profile feature to help her shine. Like she raps in the song, she's more than capable of causing a commotion all on her own.
Aly & AJ — "Lucky to Get Him"
What the Michalka sisters have created with their first album in 14 years, a touch of the beat gets you up on your feet gets you out and then into the sun, is nothing short of perfection. The entire LP is a lush wonder, full of warm instrumentation and effortless storytelling. There's something about the way the beat drops in this track that we keep coming back to, but, really, the whole thing is more than worthy of your time. You can't go wrong with any of the 12 tracks, and you'd be wise to give this one a listen from beginning to end.
Conan Gray — "Astronomy"
No big deal, just four minutes of absolute heart-stomping emotion from the rising alt-pop star. Grab the Kleenex and get ready to weep as Conan sings about the sort of love that just slips through your hands like sand.
Flight Facilities feat. Channel Tres — "Lights Up"
The Australian producer duo wisely tap perennial MixtapE! fave Channel Tres for this fantastically funky nod to Detroit House. It's a glittering dance dream with a vocalist who can literally do no wrong. Get into it.
Mychelle — "Life Isn't"
This standout track off the newcomer's debut EP Closure is a stunningly cinematic slowburner with one of the most soulful vocal performances we've heard in some time. The London-based singer-songwriter really took our breath away here.
REI AMI — "F.R.A."
In her own words, the South Korean alt-pop newcomer describes her latest release thusly: "It's about glowing up and removing yourself from toxic people and situations. It's about taking pride in yourself and owning it completely." We'll just say it: The track slaps.
Cheat Codes feat. Tinashe — "Lean On Me"
Tinashe sounds right at home on this upbeat track off the L.A.-based DJ trio's debut album, Hellraisers, Pt. 1. We won't be getting the earworm of a chorus out of our head anytime soon.
Elohim & Big Freedia — "Strut"
When the Queen Diva herself Big Freedia enters the chat in the latter half of this runway-ready house track, we only had one thought: She put the song on a plate, smothered it in syrup and absolutely ate it. It's a serve.
Happy listening!