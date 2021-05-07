University of Texas Football Star Jake Ehlinger Dead at 20

University of Texas football player Jake Ehlinger has died at just 20 years old.
The linebacker's coach, Steve Sarkisian, shared the sad news on Twitter on Thursday, May 6, writing "Rest In Peace Jake" with an orange heart.
Jake was found dead on Thursday around noon in a residential area near the UT campus in Austin, Texas, the city's police department told ESPN.
No cause of death was given for the redshirt sophomore, who was the younger brother of Sam Ehlinger, the school's former quarterback who was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts last week. Police told ESPN that Jake's death was not considered suspicious.
"Words cannot express the depth of our sadness and the huge void we are feeling, but above all else, our hearts pour out to Sam, [mom] Jena, [sister] Morgen and the entire Ehlinger family," the coach said in a statement to ESPN. "Jake was a tremendous person and was everything you could ask for in a student-athlete. Being a Longhorn meant everything to him, and he truly embodied all that it means to be one."
His mother has yet to comment on Instagram about Jake's death. The student-athlete has called his mom the "most amazing person" in the world. Likewise, he's said his dad Ross "always will be my biggest role model."
This isn't the first loss for the Ehlinger family. Ross died in 2013 at age 46, after experiencing a heart attack while competing in a triathlon near San Francisco Bay.
Jake explained that the "hardest thing I've been through is losing my dad," he wrote in a text to teammate Myles Mass. Myles posted a screenshot of the message on May 6, sharing that Jake also wrote, "My dream is to become a CFO of a very successful business."
In Myles' tribute on his Instagram Story, the defensive back called his late friend "My brother 4 life," writing, "Words can't describe how I have felt all day."
The Texas Football page also tweeted, "Our hearts are broken. We love you Jake. You'll be dearly missed, but never forgotten."
Just five days ago, Sam celebrated his move to the Colts with an Instagram post, writing, "Something I've always dreamed of. So thankful to Indianapolis for this opportunity and ready to get to work!"
After Jake's passing, Colts owner Jim Irsay released a statement as well, reading, "I know how close they were and we're just really stunned, but we are prayerful and we know God has a plan," he told ESPN. "We are doing everything we can to console the family and do what we can to make things as easy as possible at this difficult time."
E! News has reached out to the Austin Police Department and Travis County medical examiner for information, in addition to Jim Irsay and Steve Sarkisian for comment.