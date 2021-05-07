University of Texas Football Star Jake Ehlinger Dead at 20

University of Texas football player Jake Ehlinger has died at just 20 years old.

The linebacker's coach, Steve Sarkisian, shared the sad news on Twitter on Thursday, May 6, writing "Rest In Peace Jake" with an orange heart.

Jake was found dead on Thursday around noon in a residential area near the UT campus in Austin, Texas, the city's police department told ESPN.

No cause of death was given for the redshirt sophomore, who was the younger brother of Sam Ehlinger, the school's former quarterback who was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts last week. Police told ESPN that Jake's death was not considered suspicious.

"Words cannot express the depth of our sadness and the huge void we are feeling, but above all else, our hearts pour out to Sam, [mom] Jena, [sister] Morgen and the entire Ehlinger family," the coach said in a statement to ESPN. "Jake was a tremendous person and was everything you could ask for in a student-athlete. Being a Longhorn meant everything to him, and he truly embodied all that it means to be one."