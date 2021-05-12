Is Romance Brewing Between Audrina Patridge and Brody Jenner? They Address Their Undeniable "Chemistry"

Watch : Audrina Patridge & Brody Jenner Unpack That Kiss on "The Hills"

Brody Jenner admits there's a "lot of love" between him and Audrina Patridge, but is there enough to build a relationship?

Well, judging by their recent conversation with E! News, that question will be put to the test on the upcoming sophomore season of The Hills: New Beginnings. In the trailer, Audrina talks to Whitney Port about her love life, sharing, "Well, Brody and I, we did kiss." This, of course, caused fans to speculate about the nature of Brody and Audrina's relationship.

As Audrina explained, "I think, everyone, once they watch the episodes you'll really get to see what's going on."

She described getting closer to Brody as both "exciting" and "nerve-wracking" at the same time, but kept the spoilers to herself. "I don't want to ruin it for you, but you'll have to wait and see."

There was Audrina's lip-locking confession in the trailer though, which didn't seem to be all that special based on Brody's lackluster response. When questioned about his smooch with Audrina, he simply said, "I don't even remember really kissing her. Did we kiss? I don't know."