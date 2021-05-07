Watch Heidi Montag’s Inspiring Message After Shutting Down Body Shamers

Watch : Heidi Montag Talks Body Positivity & Trying for Baby No. 2

Heidi Montag is standing tall after fending off body shamers.

After her sister-in-law body shamed her on April 23, Heidi shared an empowering message with E! News.

"It's just important not to let people label you or project their image on you," she reflected in a new interview. "A lot of people are going through their own stuff, and it's just important to feel good about yourself and not let people kind of body shame you or make you feel like you should be a certain way."

Heidi, 34, continued, "Especially in the pandemic, maybe people are eating more or drinking more or indulging more, and everyone has a lot going on."

Her advice? "It's important to just feel confident, comfortable with who you are—more inside than even out, but just to embrace who you are," the MTV star said.

Her inspiring message comes two weeks after Stephanie Pratt faced backlash for claiming Heidi had a "cute bump." Heidi's husband, Spencer Pratt, was forced to shut down the gossip, writing on Instagram, "Heidi is not pregnant. Just being body shamed."