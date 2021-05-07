Anthropologie's Insane Weekend Sale: Score 20% Off Your Entire Purchase

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
This isn't a drill, Anthropologie's Anthro Day Sale is on!
This weekend, score 20% off your entire purchase including full-price apparel, accessories, beauty, shoes and more. To get in on this insane sale just sign up to be an AnthroPerks member; it's free and all it takes is your email!
If you're freaking out that you can finally hit 'place order' on that very full cart on Anthropologie and save big, you're not alone. With a discount as great as this one, you're going to need to be strategic about your buys since it's only for this weekend. We suggest taking this opportunity to load up on stylish dresses, printed blouses and everyday pants and shoes to help you upgrade your wardrobe for the warmer months to come. Oh, and picking up a few summer must-haves like super cute pool floats and a chic cooler backpack is key!
For our 11 favorite things from Anthropologie to score on sale this weekend, scroll below!
Maeve Ruffled Overalls
Everyone needs these super chic ruffled overalls for summer! Available in three versatile hues, pair these overalls with a fun blouse or graphic tee underneath for the ultimate fit.
Daily Practice by Anthropologie Tasseled Joggers
You'll want to live in these joggers 24/7 and we don't blame you. First of all, they come in seven hues and prints. Yay for options! Plus, they offer an elastic waistline, which makes them perfect for Sunday brunches.
Seychelles Low Key Slide Sandals
We're obsessed with these slides for summer! You can get them in eight different colorways, too.
Smocked Peplum Tube Top
A peplum tube top for spring and summer? Count us in! We love this print and how Anthropologie dressed up this look with layered gold jewelry.
Tesia Ruffled Tulle Midi Skirt
Ok we get it, an elevated tutu might not be an everyday look for you, but hear us out. You can pair this skirt with a graphic tee and a leather jacket for a really chic look to wear out and about or on your couch.
Supergoop! SPF 40 Unseen Sunscreen
We suggest stocking up on this glow-inducing sunscreen by Supergoop! Loved by influencers and skincare gurus, this sunscreen offers protection from harmful rays, environmental pollutants and blue light emitted from phones and computers.
Daily Practice by Anthropologie Tiered Ruffle Mini Dress
Available in four bold yet versatile hues, this tiered ruffle dress is a must for the warmer months. We love the cinched waistline that will give you a flattering silhouette.
Vera for Anthropologie Periwinkle Double Pool Float
Our vision: Floating around the pool or lake with our bestie on this super cute pool float and sipping on a chilled beverage!
Textured Shift Dress
This shift dress with textured embellishment will be your summer uniform! Pair it with a pair of strappy sandals and you'll be set for your next BBQ.
Dolce Vita Patchwork Platform Sandals
Platform sandals never go out of style in the warmer months, which makes these patchwork sandals a safe and chic buy.
Corkcicle Picnic Cooler Backpack
The beach is calling your name and so is a cold seltzer! This stylish and sleek cooler by Corkcicle can hold twelve cans, or eight cans and two wine bottles. Score!
