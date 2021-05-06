The Bold Type's Final Season Trailer Teases Reunions for Two Beloved Couples

Watch : "The Bold Type" Ladies Give Tipsy Dating, Sex & Life Advice

The Bold Type is heating things up before signing off for good.

On Thursday, May 6, Freeform released the trailer for the fifth and final season of the popular dramedy, which kicks off Wednesday, May 26. And let's just say, it puts the bold in The Bold Type.

We're, of course, talking about the forbidden romances teased for the show's last six episodes. For starters, there's Sutton (Meghann Fahy), who is struggling to come to terms with the fact that her marriage to Richard (Sam Page) is over. That's probably because the pair are seemingly still hooking up.

"I miss you," Richard tells Sutton over drinks.

Rightfully, Sutton responds, "What are we doing?"

At this point, Sutton's estranged husband asks her to "stay in the dream a little while longer." Is this a literal or figurative dream? We need to know, Freeform.

Meanwhile, Kat (Aisha Dee) is grappling with the fact that she slept with conservative pundit Eva (Alex Paxton-Beesley). "I felt so ashamed after I slept with Eva," Kat reveals to a shocked Sutton.