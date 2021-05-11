BRIT Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Music's biggest night for Britain's hottest stars is in the books!
After a three month delay from its typical February date due to the coronavirus pandemic, the BRIT Awards took place tonight—May 11, 2021—in London's O2 Arena. Around 4,000 guests watched the show in person, which was hosted by Jack Whitehall.
Winners included Dua Lipa, who now has five BRIT awards under her belt, as well as Harry Styles, Little Mix and Haim. Taylor Swift made history a the first woman and first non-British star to accept the Global Icon Award.
"I want to thank my friends and family who know exactly who they are," Swift shared in her acceptance speech. "Whose opinion of me never changed whether my stock was up or down. If there's one thing that I've learned, it's that you have to look around every day and take note of the people who have always believed in you and never stop appreciating them for it."
Last year, a lack of women in the Album of the Year category prompted controversy. However, now, four out of five of the artists nominated in the category are women—something that nominated performer Jessie Ware was thrilled about.
"Women have always made great music and wonderful albums, but this is the first time in the entire Brits history that we have dominated the best album category," said Jessie in a statement. "The time is now—albeit long overdue—to start respecting and appreciating the vital role women, and their music, play in the British music industry."
Without further ado, here are the nominees and winners at the 2021 BRIT Awards.
Female Solo Artist
Arlo Parks
Celeste
WINNER: Dua Lipa
Jessie Ware
Lianne La Havas
Male Solo Artist
AJ Tracey
Headie One
WINNER: J Hus
Joel Corry
Yungblud
Group
Bicep
Biffy Clyro
WINNER: Little Mix
The 1975
Young T & Bugsey
Breakthrough Act
WINNER: Arlo Parks
Bicep
Celeste
Joel Corry
Young T & Bugsey
Single of the Year
220 Kid with Gracey – "Don't Need Love"
Aitch x AJ Tracey feat Tay Keith – "Rain"
Dua Lipa – "Physical"
WINNER: Harry Styles – "Watermelon Sugar"
Headie One feat AJ Tracey and Stormzy – "Ain't It Different"
Joel Corry x MNEK – "Head and Heart"
Nathan Dawe x KSI – "Lighter"
Regard and Raye – "Secrets"
S1mba feat DTG – "Rover"
Young T & Bugsey feat Headie One – "Don't Rush"
Album of the Year
Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams
Celeste – Not Your Muse
WINNER: Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
J Hus – Big Conspiracy
Jessie Ware – What's Your Pleasure?
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
WINNER: Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
International Male Solo Artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Childish Gambino
Tame Impala
WINNER: The Weeknd
International Group
BTS
Fontaines DC
Foo Fighters
WINNER: Haim
Run the Jewels
Rising Star
WINNER: Griff