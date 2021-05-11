BRIT Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Watch : Dua Lipa Never Thought She'd Release Album From Her Sofa

Music's biggest night for Britain's hottest stars is in the books!

After a three month delay from its typical February date due to the coronavirus pandemic, the BRIT Awards took place tonight—May 11, 2021—in London's O2 Arena. Around 4,000 guests watched the show in person, which was hosted by Jack Whitehall.

Winners included Dua Lipa, who now has five BRIT awards under her belt, as well as Harry Styles, Little Mix and Haim. Taylor Swift made history a the first woman and first non-British star to accept the Global Icon Award.

"I want to thank my friends and family who know exactly who they are," Swift shared in her acceptance speech. "Whose opinion of me never changed whether my stock was up or down. If there's one thing that I've learned, it's that you have to look around every day and take note of the people who have always believed in you and never stop appreciating them for it."

Last year, a lack of women in the Album of the Year category prompted controversy. However, now, four out of five of the artists nominated in the category are women—something that nominated performer Jessie Ware was thrilled about.