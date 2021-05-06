Kaley Cuoco Hints a Big Bang Theory Reunion Show Could Be Coming Sooner Than You Think

Sitcom fans have already been blessed with news of an upcoming Friends reunion special. Could we really get a Big Bang one, too?
Nearly two years after The Big Bang Theory went out with a bang, Kaley Cuoco is keeping hope alive for fans that desperately want to see more of the nerdy Caltech couples.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, Kaley revealed she's "definitely" down to do a reunion show—someday soon.
"I would definitely be open to some sort of reunion show," revealed the 35 year old, who played Penny. "I can't wait for the Friends one, and so I'm definitely open to doing one ourselves as well."
The Friends reunion is coming to HBO Max more than 15 years after the finale aired. Similarly, it seems that Kaley isn't in a hurry to get the gang together just yet.
"It does still feel like yesterday that we wrapped," she continued. "I think everyone is kind of trying out their new paths and seeing what their next project is, and I'm excited to see how everyone flourishes." (For Kaley's part, she went on to executive produce and star in both Harley Quinn and The Flight Attendant.)
However, the recent Golden Globe nominee added, "I think in a few years or whenever anyone's open to it, I definitely will be down for that. It was a life-changing experience for all of us, and it'd be great to do that for the fans, too, because we had such an amazing fan base that stuck with us for so long."
Why isn't she in a rush? Aside from her new shows, Kaley confessed she still keeps in touch with her castmates and doesn't need any excuses to catch up.
"Johnny and I are very close," she said of her onscreen husband (and real-life ex) Johnny Galecki. "We talk multiple times a week. In fact, he literally—as this phone call started—he had just sent me a picture of his baby." She spilled, "He loves sending me baby pictures. I know it's really cute, we're really close."
Johnny welcomed his first child, a baby boy named Avery, in 2019 with then-girlfriend Alaina Meyer. News broke that the couple split in November 2020.
As for Kaley, she married equestrian Karl Cook in 2018, and feels the pandemic has been "very beneficial" for their marriage.
"It was a strange blessing, because we've been both traveling so much," Kaley explained. "When everything shut down, it was our opportunity to move into our home and actually kind of start living in our house and building a life there."
Fans have gotten a glimpse into their romance on Instagram, where Karl loves to post silly candid pics of his wife. But, apparently, Kaley is just as surprised as social media users to see his posts, as he does not ask for permission before sharing.
"He does not ask for my approval. Very rude," the Charmed alum joked. "What's funny about Karl is, he won't ask me but he gets so excited like a child to show it to me. So, he will post it and I'll immediately get a text, check my Instagram, and I'm like, 'Oh god, what did you put up now?' He can't keep it a secret."
On top of her new TV projects and getting settled in at home, Kaley is keeping busy with a new health-orientated gig, as an ambassador for Olly Vitamin's "Future is Female" line.
As she put it, "When they reached out, I was like, 'OMG this is perfect,' so I feel I can be authentic about what I say and really feel like they work in a very subtle way, which is what I love... I'm super proud to scream it, because I've used almost all of them, and I truly think they work, which is very cool."
She's now using her platform to promote the brand's latest probiotic vitamin for women, dubbed "Happy Hoo-Ha!" during a time when women's sexual health and wellness can still be a "taboo" topic for some.
"I hate the word celebrity, but... if someone's gonna listen to me because I can use my voice for good, [it's important] to show, especially other women, like half of us on the planet have to deal with all that stuff," she shared. "There are so many subjects that are, like, off limits now, and it's very sad. I feel the world is changing." For her, "I feel better about taking them and there's just a difference."