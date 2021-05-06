Chris Cornell's Family Reaches Settlement With Doctor Who Prescribed Him "Mind-Altering" Drugs

Watch : Chris Cornell's Final Performance Before Tragic Death

Chris Cornell's family has reached a confidential settlement with a doctor over a malpractice lawsuit they filed that accused him of writing him scripts for "dangerous" and "mind-altering" prescription medications that led to his death, according to legal documents.

After Soundgarden rocker Chris Cornell was found dead by suicide in 2017. The legendary alternative rocker was 52 and was survived by wife Vicky Cornell, their daughter, Toni, now 16 years old, and their son, Christopher, now 15. In 2018, the family sued Dr. Robert Koblin, an internist and cardiologist who practices in Beverly Hills, for allegedly over-prescribing the singer "mind-altering" drugs without actually examining him. One of them, an anti-anxiety pill, was found in his system at the time of his death.

"After years of litigation and settlement negotiations, plaintiffs and (Koblin and Robertson Cardiovascular Center LLC ) have reached a confidential settlement agreement to resolve all claims asserted by each plaintiff," the Cornell family's attorneys state in court papers filed in a Los Angeles Court in April and obtained by E! News on Thursday, May 6. "Unfortunately, as with many celebrity cases, this action has also attracted the attention of troubled individuals who have harassed plaintiffs, including by threatening the life and safety of plaintiffs Toni Cornell and Christopher Nicholas Cornell."

The original lawsuit, obtained by E! News, stated that Chris' family was suing the doctor and his office for "negligently and repeatedly prescribing dangerous, mind-alerting controlled substances to Chris Cornell which impaired Mr. Cornell's cognition, clouded his judgment, and caused him to engage in dangerous impulsive behaviors that he was unable to control, costing him his life."