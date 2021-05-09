A Guide to Who the Hell Is Related to Who on Mare of Easttown

Watch : Kate Winslet Sets Record Straight About Vacationing With Leo

"Is there anybody you're not related to?"

Sure, that's what her new-in-town partner asked Mare (Kate Winslet) in episode three of Mare of Easttown, but it easily could've been asked by viewers from the very beginning of the gripping series.

Created by Brad Ingelsby, HBO's latest buzzy drama is set in a small Pennsylvania town where all the residents know each other and might just be family. Forget Kevin Bacon, everyone seems to be six degrees of separation from Mare, a troubled detective with more baggage than a Real Housewife going on a week-long vacation.

Equal parts whodunnit and family drama, the show has a lot of characters with tons of ties to each other as Easttown is the kind of place people rarely leave and are always in each other's business. Of course, that makes the investigation into the murder of teen mom Erin McMenanin (Cailee Spaeny) all the more captivating, complicated and, at times, confusing.