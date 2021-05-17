Summer House's Amanda Batula Reveals What's In Her Bag

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Bravolebrity Amanda Batula has the travel bug just as much as we do.
Although she was able to experience another season of Summer House with her closest friends, the past year has certainly looked different for Amanda. Fortunately, things are looking up.
"I can't wait until we can explore more of the world again!" Amanda told E! News. "I love being able to try new things and have unique experiences, and traveling gives you that opportunity. I also love exploring new places—especially that feeling of waking up in a new city and knowing you're getting ready for an incredible day."
Maybe we can all join her this summer in Montauk? For now, Amanda recently partnered with Skintimate and shared all of her travel bag essentials. Check out her favorite mascara, nail polish and sunglasses to prepare yourself for a special summer away.
Skintimate Raspberry Rain Women's Shave Gel
"I can't get enough of this shave gel," Amanda told E! News. "It has vitamin E and olive butter in it so my legs feel so smooth after, and it smells unreal!"
L'Oreal Paris Double Extend Beauty Tubes Lengthening Mascara
"I have shared this many times before, and nothing beats this L'oreal mascara!" Amanda explained. "I don't like wearing a ton of makeup, but this comes with me everywhere." We're sold!
Beach Riot Ava Sweatshirt
"I legit am obsessed with matching sweat suits and have too many to choose from, but I'm always bringing one on vacation to lounge in!" Amanda told E! News.
Loverboy The Amanda Sweatshirt
"I'm obsessed with crewnecks and matching sweat suits too," Amanda shared. "If I had to pick just one, my go to is the 'The Amanda' Loverboy crewneck!" Warning: They sell out quickly but restock often.
Skintimate Coconut Delight Women's 3-Blade Disposable Razors
"These disposable razors are awesome to take on vacation and perfect for those touch ups to get a close, comfortable shave!" Amanda said.
Lina Bikini
"I seriously can't leave home without a swimsuit," Amanda admitted. "I love both bikinis and one pieces, but this one was a favorite of mine on our last Summer House season!"
Essie Glossy Shine Finish: Soft Purple Cherry Blossom
"I just did my nails in this color not too long ago, and it's seriously one of my favorites!" Amanda told E! News. "It's going in my travel bag for touch-ups as needed!"
High Key Oversize Aviator Sunglasses
"Sunglasses are a must for any vacation, but aviators are probably my favorite style!" Amanda shared.
Superga 2630 Stripe White
"Gotta take a pair of neutral sneakers to walk around in!" Amanda said.
GRLFRND Helena High Rise Cut Off Short
"Seriously, they go with everything!" Amanda gushed when raving about denim shorts.
Herschel Novel Duffle
Now what should you carry all your travel essentials in? Amanda loves this roomy tote from Herschel especially for extended stays.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)
—Reporting by Mike Vulpo