Summer House's Amanda Batula Reveals What's In Her Bag

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Bravolebrity Amanda Batula has the travel bug just as much as we do.

Although she was able to experience another season of Summer House with her closest friends, the past year has certainly looked different for Amanda. Fortunately, things are looking up.

"I can't wait until we can explore more of the world again!" Amanda told E! News. "I love being able to try new things and have unique experiences, and traveling gives you that opportunity. I also love exploring new places—especially that feeling of waking up in a new city and knowing you're getting ready for an incredible day."

Maybe we can all join her this summer in Montauk? For now, Amanda recently partnered with Skintimate and shared all of her travel bag essentials. Check out her favorite mascara, nail polish and sunglasses to prepare yourself for a special summer away.