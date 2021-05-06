Beck Is Married! Inside You Star Elizabeth Lail's Wedding Ceremony

Watch : Penn Badgley, Elizabeth Lail & Shay Mitchell Talk New Series "You"

Though Beck's love life went belly up in You, the actress behind the character finally got her happily ever after IRL.

Netflix star Elizabeth Lail married pediatric dentist Nieku Manshadi in an intimate spring ceremony on April 24, she shared with Brides.

The pair tied the knot at Hasbrouck House in Stone Ridge, New York, where they also marked their first anniversary as a couple. "It felt right returning to a place from our story and sharing it with those we love," Elizabeth, 29, told the outlet.

The newlyweds celebrated with 22 guests, as they "decided not to wait" until after the pandemic and instead got married with a small group to remain COVID-conscious. "We didn't have a strong vision so we went with what felt right and true to us," she explained, noting that the day-of "felt like a surprise party that kept revealing itself all day," thanks to special moments with family and friends.

Elizabeth and Nieku met "the good old-fashioned way," as she recalled, during a mutual friend's party in Williamsburg, New York. They got engaged in August 2020 in Montauk: "We were at our own little bonfire during sunset on the beach making s'mores when Nieku proposed with my grandmother's wedding ring."