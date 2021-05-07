Marlo Hampton Accuses Kandi Burruss of Starting the Strippergate Rumor in RHOA Sneak Peek

Watch : "RHOA" Star Gives Caller Advice on Nudist Brother-in-Law

The Georgia drama just keeps getting juicier.

In the third and final installment of The Real Housewives of Atlanta's season 13 reunion, Marlo Hampton calls out Kandi Burruss for allegedly starting the Strippergate rumors and E! News has the exclusive sneak peek at the dramatic confrontation.

Host Andy Cohen asks a fan question that hints Marlo and Kenya Moore believe Kandi knows more than she's letting on about what exactly went down with Bolo the stripper.

"Why do they think that?" Andy starts in the below preview.

Kandi acts shocked, but Kenya adds that Kandi is the one who stirred the pot first. "Because you said it!" Kenya laughs.

"Because I was in the room next door to them so I automatically get dragged into the situation?" Kandi counters.

Marlo claims Kandi told her who had sex with stripper Bolo. "You didn't get dragged into this," Marlo jumps in. "Everybody knows Kandi knows. You know Kandi, I love you to death...but right now, I don't care now. At the end of the day, keep it to you 100."