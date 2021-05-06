Sacha Baron Cohen Set to Receive Comedic Genius Award at 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Watch : Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher's 20-Year Love Story

Award season isn't over for Sacha Baron Cohen just yet!

On Thursday, May 6, MTV announced that the Oscar-nominated actor and comedian will be honored with the Comedic Genius Award at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

According to MTV, the special trophy honors an actor who has made incomparable contributions to the world of comedy and has provided a major influence through their work. Comedic legends including Melissa McCarthy, Kevin Hart and Will Ferrell have received the honor in previous years.

It's been a busy 12 months for Sacha on the big screen thanks to his work in two timely films including Borat Subsequent MovieFilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. His performance as Borat earned him the 2021 Golden Globe award for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy.

Furthermore, Sacha appeared in Aaron Sorkin's Trial of the Chicago 7, for which he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor thanks to his portrayal of legendary activist Abbie Hoffman.