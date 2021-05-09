Mother's DayBachelor NationKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Mark Wahlberg, Channing Tatum and Patrick Schwarzenegger unveiled shocking physical transformations, while Katy Perry ditched her eyebrows in a pic you have to see to believe.

Watch: Mark Wahlberg Gained 20 Pounds in 3 Weeks for Movie Role

Anyone else full just reading about Mark Wahlberg's recent diet? 

The actor made headlines this week after showing off his 20-pound weight gain on Instagram for an upcoming role and E! News got the scoop on his shocking eating habits—We're talking a dozen eggs per day, people!—straight from his personal chef. PSA: Do not try this at home.

Wahlberg wasn't the only celeb showing off their physical transformation as Patrick Schwarzenegger unveiled the impressive results of his 50-day fitness challenge, while Channing Tatum opened up about his recent weight loss.

Plus, Lily James looked unrecognizable on the set of her latest project, Angelina Jolie went blonde for her debut in the MCU and Katy Perry said goodbye to her eyebrows when she dressed up as an iconic Disney character on American Idol

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Instagram/Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg

A lot can happen in three weeks. Like 20 pounds!

Wahlberg took to Instagram on May 3 to share his physical transformation for an upcoming role, posting a before-and-after photo to highlight the progress he's made in less than a month. 

"From this 3 weeks ago, to this, now," the actor, known for his muscular physique, captioned the pic, going on to thank private chef Lawrence Duran for his cooking.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Duran revealed the actor is "eating eight meals a day at about 7,000 calories," including a dozen eggs per day," in order to pack on the pounds for his role in the upcoming movie Stu

In an earlier post, Wahlberg, 49, revealed he's "going up another 20." We see a lot of eggs in his future.

Hulu
Lily James and Sebastian Stan

James is channeling one of the most celebrated sex symbols in Hollywood.

The 32-year-old actress turned heads after she transformed into none other than Pamela Anderson for the upcoming Hulu miniseries, Pam & Tommy.

James was photographed in character as the blonde bombshell for the first time on May 3 while on set. The show centers on the Baywatch star's whirlwind romance with Mötley Crüe rockstar Tommy Lee—whom she married after four days of dating in 1995—and the story behind one of the earliest celebrity sex tape scandals, which they privately filmed during their honeymoon in Mexico. It was later stolen from the couple and distributed publicly.

Several days later, Hulu released the first official photos of James and Sebastian Stan, who is portraying Lee, in character as the iconic couple, quickly causing the Internet to go wild. 

Stan also shared the photos on Instagram with the caption "Love Bites," while James captioned hers with a quote from Pam: "It's great to be blonde. With low expectations it's very easy to surprise people."

Instagram/Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum

It wasn't quite the "quarantine 15," but the Magic Mike star did deal with weight gain during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 41-year-old actor discussed his body transformation on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 5, revealing that after putting on a few pounds, he got into the best shape of his life.

"For the first like, I'd say week or two weeks, I definitely was just drinking beers and riding dirt bikes and I was like, 'I can't do this for like, two months.' Like, 'This is bad,'" Tatum said. "And then me and my buddy, we just went really, really hard. We started training every day. And it was great. I mean, I came out a completely new person."

When host Jimmy Fallon asked how "big" he got from all those beers and bike rides, he responded, "Pretty fat. I would say probably, college 10, a nice 10 pounds. And then I took it off."

Back in April, Tatum posted a selfie showcasing his defined abs, writing, "It's been a long road back. Injuries, life s--t, and just insanity in general. Ha daddy is finally back boooi!! Gonna be a fun next 10 year run."

Instagram
Patrick Schwarzenegger

Fifty days of waking up at 5 a.m. proved to be the recipe for a massive lifestyle change—including gaining 13 pounds of muscle—for the Midnight Sun actor and son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

"Getting in the best shape of my life," the 27-year-old captioned a series of Instagram photos on May 5. "Both physically & mentally. 1st photo 185 lbs 8% fat. 2nd was 6 months ago. 163 lbs 13%."

The impressive muscle gains and fat loss were the results of a 50-day challenge Schwarzenegger created and invited 500 people to do along with him via text. In his post, the entrepreneur revealed 413 completed the journey with him. 

The key to Schwarzenegger's success? Waking up early to get a workout in because it starts his day "with a form of 'success' & builds momentum," he explained, adding the challenge of rising at 5 a.m., "shows your mind/body you're capable of doing something you don't want to."

Instagram/Katy Perry
Katy Perry

Did she leave something in Neverland? 

While taking part in American Idol's Disney Night, Perry shared the most magical treat with fans by posting her transformation into Tinkerbell. Of course, the signature angel wings and infamous glitter-green corset were part of the look, but the star took it even one step further—by bleaching her eyebrows blonde as well.

The temporary makeover made the "Smile" singer almost unrecognizable, and according to her posts on May 2, she had the time of her life becoming the ultimate fairy princess.

"TINK fast," Perry cleverly captioned one of her Instagram posts.

Disney/Marvel/YouTube
Angelina Jolie

So long, Angelina Jolie. Hello, Thena!

Nestled in Marvel Studios' epic trailer for its stacked Phase Four slate was a first look at the 45-year-old star in long blonde locks for The Eternals.

Jolie is set to play a fierce warrior in Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao's highly anticipated debut in the MCU, with the brief glimpse at the fantasy film showing off the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider star's impressive sword-wielding skills. 

Fans will get to see Jolie and the rest of the cast—including Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan Kit Harington and Kumail Nanjiani—in action when The Eternals hit theaters in November 2022.

