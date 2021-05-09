Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : Mark Wahlberg Gained 20 Pounds in 3 Weeks for Movie Role

Anyone else full just reading about Mark Wahlberg's recent diet?

The actor made headlines this week after showing off his 20-pound weight gain on Instagram for an upcoming role and E! News got the scoop on his shocking eating habits—We're talking a dozen eggs per day, people!—straight from his personal chef. PSA: Do not try this at home.

Wahlberg wasn't the only celeb showing off their physical transformation as Patrick Schwarzenegger unveiled the impressive results of his 50-day fitness challenge, while Channing Tatum opened up about his recent weight loss.

Plus, Lily James looked unrecognizable on the set of her latest project, Angelina Jolie went blonde for her debut in the MCU and Katy Perry said goodbye to her eyebrows when she dressed up as an iconic Disney character on American Idol.