Bebe Rexha Shares She's Dated Female Celebs in Message on Sexuality

Bebe Rexha has shared more about her sexuality and love life, which has included fellow celebs.

In an interview posted on Wednesday, May 5, the 31-year-old "Meant to Be" singer revealed to the U.K. magazine Gay Times that she has previously dated women, including famous ones, and is currently in a relationship with a man.

"What I believe about sexuality is this: it's a scale," she said. "Have I gone out with girls before? Yes. Have I dated girls? Yes, I have. And famous ones, but I'm not naming them. Even though people would be living for it—no!"

She continued, "Have I fallen in love with a girl before? Yes. But right now, I'm in a relationship with a guy."

The singer said that she is attracted to "whoever inspires" her, adding, "When I'm in a relationship with a girl, it's just too emotional. The power...I personally cannot deal with that."

Bebe, who declined to label herself, has spoken about her sexual preferences before. In 2020, she told Health magazine, "I try to keep one thing personal to me. But I consider myself fluid. Until I find "the one," I can't just say what I am. I just want to find someone I love and who loves me—and I don't care if that's a boy or a girl."