Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling Reveal the Name of Their Baby Boy

Watch : Ellie Goulding Welcomes Her First Baby With Husband Caspar

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling are shining some lights on their baby boy's name.

The moniker was listed in the birth announcement section of The Times on May 6 and was revealed to be Arthur Ever Winter Jopling. The newspaper confirmed the singer, whose full name is Elena Goulding, and the art dealer welcomed their firstborn on April 29. Caspar posted a picture of the publication to Instagram and gave a little shout-out to his son by writing, "ps hi A.E.W.J."

The proud papa announced the little one's arrival on May 2. "Mum and baby both healthy and happy :)," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "Extremely grateful."

Caspar also asked fans of the Grammy-nominated artist to respect this time as they begin their new life as a family of three. "I don't ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie's job," he continued. "But during this magical and personal moment we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy .. thank you x."