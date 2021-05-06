Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Son Archie Receives Birthday Love From the Royal Family

Watch : Archie Harrison's Cutest Moments With Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

Can you believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie Harrison is already 2? Yes, you read that right! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby boy is celebrating his special day on May 6 and his relatives are paying tribute to him from across the pond.

In Queen Elizabeth II's social media post, she shared a 2019 photo of a newborn Archie with his parents. The monarch captioned the snapshot, "Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today."

Prince William and Kate Middleton were also among the royals to send a message to Archie, writing alongside a photo from his July 2019 christening, "Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today." Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's Clarence House account also posted a pic from Archie's christening, showing Charles standing next to Harry as he held son Archie.

These sweet messages for Archie come just a few weeks after the royals reunited with Harry at Prince Philip's funeral, marking the first time the duke had seen his family since his and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.