Mary-Kate Olsen Is All Smiles During Rare Public Outing in New York City

Watch : Mary-Kate Olsen Divorcing After 5 Years of Marriage

Mary-Kate Olsen couldn't possibly have had a fuller smile as she recently enjoyed the springtime weather in the Big Apple.

The 34-year-old fashion mogul was photographed during a rare public outing on Tuesday, May 4 while sitting outdoors at an establishment in New York City. She can be seen seated at a table with pal Brian Molloy as the pair have drinks, and at one point, she was seen enjoying a hearty laugh.

The twosome were seated next to potted ivy, and Mary-Kate wore a dark coat and had her hair pulled back in a scrunchie.

In January, E! News learned that the Full House alum and ex-husband Olivier Sarkozy had reached a divorce settlement. This development came eight months after fans first learned that the couple, who wed in November 2015, had split.

Neither of them has yet to comment publicly on what led to the parting of ways. However, a source told E! News in May 2020 that their differences had become apparent.