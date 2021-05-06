Watch the Haunting New Stranger Things 4 Trailer Tease Eleven's Origin Story

Watch : "Stranger Things": Everything We Know About Season 4

Stranger Things fans are all ears as the hit Netflix series drops its latest teaser.

The new Stranger Things 4 footage was released on Thursday, May 6 and seemed to hint that the forthcoming batch of episodes will delve into the dark early years for Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Dr. Martin Brenner, a.k.a. "Papa" (Matthew Modine).

As the clip began, a number of youngsters with closely cropped hair could be seen playing with toys, including blocks and a chess set. At one point, a Magic 8-Ball displayed the message, "Signs point to yes."

Later, Brenner appeared to be seen from the back as he walked into the room with the kids. "Good morning, children," he said in voiceover, leading to a chorus of voices replying, "Good morning, Papa."

When he continued, "How are you today?" they responded, "Good, Papa."

He went on by saying ominously, "Good, I'm glad to hear it. Because today, I have something very special planned for you."