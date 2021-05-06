Watch the Haunting New Stranger Things 4 Trailer Tease Eleven's Origin Story

Stranger Things fans are all ears as the hit Netflix series drops its latest teaser.
The new Stranger Things 4 footage was released on Thursday, May 6 and seemed to hint that the forthcoming batch of episodes will delve into the dark early years for Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Dr. Martin Brenner, a.k.a. "Papa" (Matthew Modine).
As the clip began, a number of youngsters with closely cropped hair could be seen playing with toys, including blocks and a chess set. At one point, a Magic 8-Ball displayed the message, "Signs point to yes."
Later, Brenner appeared to be seen from the back as he walked into the room with the kids. "Good morning, children," he said in voiceover, leading to a chorus of voices replying, "Good morning, Papa."
When he continued, "How are you today?" they responded, "Good, Papa."
He went on by saying ominously, "Good, I'm glad to hear it. Because today, I have something very special planned for you."
This led to overwhelmingly heavy breathing as viewers saw a door with the numeral "11" on it. Finally, Brenner asked, "Eleven, are you listening?"
Just then, her eyes popped open. Needless to say, it was extremely spooky, and we can't wait.
Stranger Things 4 is currently in production, although Netflix has yet to announce a launch date. The third season dropped back on July 4, 2019.
Judging from this latest teaser, the new episodes seem likely to delve more into Eleven's origins. However, it's never easy to predict what exactly to expect from the show.
After all, a mysterious clip shared way back in February 2020 showed Russian prisoners building a railroad in the snow. It ended with the revelation that Hopper (David Harbour) is indeed still alive, despite the end of season three suggesting he'd perished.
Last month, cast member Gaten Matarazzo told Jimmy Fallon that the new season is likely to be the "scariest" one yet.
"Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more," series co-creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer shared in a February 2020 statement.
As we patiently await more clues, check out the new teaser here.