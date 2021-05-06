Jennifer Lopez's Newest Co-Star Josh Duhamel Shares Update on How She's Doing

Josh Duhamel is learning that everyone's first question for him for the foreseeable future is probably going to be about Jennifer Lopez.
The 48-year-old Love, Simon actor visited The Tonight Show on Wednesday, May 5. During the chat, Jimmy Fallon immediately made it no secret he was dying to hear any updates about the actress, given that she and Josh recently wrapped filming in the Dominican Republic on their forthcoming rom-com Shotgun Wedding.
"I know you've just finished filming a movie with one of our favorites, Jennifer Lopez," Jimmy said right away. The host continued bluntly, "How is J.Lo doing, and that's really what I want to ask."
After a chuckle could be heard rippling throughout the crowd, Josh replied, "She's fantastic. I've known her for years, and it sort of came to my attention that the job became available, and I got a chance to meet with her. It was like rekindling an old friendship with an old friend."
Neither Jimmy nor Josh mentioned Alex Rodriguez's name, but fans know that Jennifer's recent breakup from the former baseball player was the likely subtext for Jimmy's initial query. After all, Jennifer posted via Instagram on April 21 that filming had wrapped, which came just one week after she and Alex announced on April 15 that they had called off their engagement.
During his interview, Josh went on to explain he was not as adept at staying comfortable in the island heat as his co-star, who more recently was seen performing at the VAX LIVE charity concert.
As Josh shared, "We get to set—you know, the Dominican is hot and beautiful." This led Jimmy to quickly chime in with, "So is J.Lo," to which the Transformers actor responded, "Yes, exactly."
Josh continued, "It was very hot, and we were on the run from these pirates and these people that overtook the wedding. I'm like I just crawled out of a river half the time in this movie—I'm completely soaked and sweaty—and she's just gorgeous throughout the movie. So I'm not sure we're going to look like the perfect couple half the time because I'm this sweaty mess, and she's, well, J.Lo."
As he hinted, the When in Rome star didn't actually join the cast of Shotgun Wedding until somewhat recently. Armie Hammer had been set to play the role before dropping out in January amid fallout from his social media scandal.
"In light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot, in good conscience now, leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," Armie told E! News in a statement at the time. "Lionsgate is supporting me in this, and I'm grateful to them for that."
Check out Josh in the above interview, where he certainly does not look like he recently crawled out a river.
