Graphic New Allegations Emerge in Josh Duggar's Child Pornography Case

Watch : Josh Duggar Pleads Not Guilty to Child Pornography Charges

Warning: This article contains graphic details of child abuse.

Josh Duggar virtually appeared in court for a detention hearing regarding his arrest on April 29.

During the hearing, held on Wednesday, May 5 and virtually attended by E! News, Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Gerald Faulkner claimed the former TLC reality star's computer had downloaded multiple files depicting child sex abuse on three separate days in May 2019. Faulkner said one of the files allegedly showed children, who were 18 months to 12 years old, being sexually abused.

According to Faulkner, the images were "in the top five of the worst of the worst that I've ever had to examine."

Faulkner additionally stated that a police detective from Little Rock, Ark. alerted federal authorities of the downloads, which were traced to a computer's IP address located at a car dealership where Josh worked at the time. Faulkner said they couldn't confirm if Josh was the one to download the content.