Patrick Schwarzenegger Unveils Dramatic Physical Transformation After 50-Day Regimen

Patrick Schwarzenegger is getting a head-start on hot guy summer.

The Moxie actor just revealed a dramatic physical transformation that's guaranteed to motivate you. As Patrick described of his muscular physique, which he showed off on Instagram on Wednesday, May 5, the 27-year-old star is "in the best shape of my life. Both physically & mentally."

Patrick explained he's been religiously waking up at 5 a.m. (for 50 days straight!) to begin his workout sessions.

"WHY 5am Challenge?" he asked, before answering, "1. starts your day with a form of 'success' & builds momentum for the rest of your day. 2. Shows your mind/body your capable of doing something you don't want to. 3. Allows you to form small morning rituals/habits that lead to big results over time."

And the actor's dedication has clearly paid off, as seen in an impressive before-and-after photo taken to document his progress. "1st photo 185 lbs 8% fat," he wrote. "2nd was 6 months ago. 163 lbs 13%."