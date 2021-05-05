Fired Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz's Wife Laura Breaks Her Silence on Their Wedding Anniversary

Watch : Pastor Carl Lentz Admits to Infidelity After Hillsong Church Firing

Laura Lentz is breaking her silence six months after her husband Carl Lentz was fired from Hillsong Church.

On May 5, the couple's 18th wedding anniversary, the mother of three took to Instagram to send a message to her followers. In her first post since last October, Laura shared a picture of the palm trees she's looked at every day for the past few months and reflected on their symbolism.

"A few that have resonated with me during this season of my life," she began, "they are strong, can weather the biggest storms, they always grow upwards. Freedom, righteousness, reward, resurrection just to name a few..."

And while her post didn't mention Carl's scandal specifically, it did paint a picture of what life has been like over the past few months. For instance, Laura explained she's been away from social media because it's not been good for her soul.

"I have blocked & deleted more people & comments than I can count," she continued. "Trolls are cowards, SOME 'Christians' are anything but kind, gracious, or loving...but that won't stop me from growing upwards & getting stronger."