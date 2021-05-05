Disney+'s Loki Series Is Arriving Sooner Than Planned: See the Mischievous Announcement

The God of Mischief is at it again.
On Wednesday, May 5, Disney+ revealed that their highly anticipated Loki series will be arriving sooner than planned. As the new teaser below revealed, the upcoming series will now debut on Wednesday, June 9 instead of Friday, June 11.
Of course, Disney+ had Loki himself Tom Hiddleston break the change of date news. "Hi. Hello, it's me. It's Tom," the Thor actor said while interrupting a montage of the Marvel superheroes. "Look, I'm sorry to interrupt. Um, it's just I've noticed that in these long superhero montages, Loki tends to get a bit left out."
As he continued, Tom reminded viewers that Loki is "incredibly heroic himself." After mischievously adding "cunning" and "charming" to his praise of Loki, Tom shared some big TV news.
"I could go on," he added with a smirk. "But maybe, why don't I just prove it to you? Wednesdays are the new Fridays."
This update comes a month after Disney+ revealed the first trailer for the next Marvel series. And, since the new series has quite a bit to do with time, we can't say we're surprised by the date switch up.
From what we could understand from the trailer, Loki follows the troublesome adopted brother of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) as he's tasked with fixing a broken reality. In addition to Tom, Loki stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.
Be sure to watch the new announcement for yourself above. Also, you can find more spring TV premiere dates below!
Loki premieres June 9 on Disney+.