Drew Scott Reveals the Touching Wish He Had for Brother Jonathan During His Tearful Best Man Speech

Drew Scott's wedding wish came true.
In a new YouTube video that reflected on his 2018 wedding to his now wife Linda Phan, the Property Brothers' star spoke about how his identical twin brother Jonathan Scott's best man speech inspired Drew to make a sweet wish.
Jonathan said in his speech at the pair's nuptial celebration in Italy, "Though Drew and I look very much alike on the outside, we're two very different people on the inside. He's that guy that will just introduce himself to anybody, and man, am I happy that he walked up to that stranger at Fashion Week in 2010 and said hello."
Watching the wedding speech in the new video, Drew recalled his emotions upon hearing his brother's kind words.
"It still gets me choked up," Drew explained. "I remember thinking when he was crying during that speech that all I wanted was to see him find somebody to fall in love with, so I'm glad he did."
As fans know, that person is New Girl alum Zooey Deschanel, who Jonathan began dating in September 2019.
Last month, Zooey showered her boyfriend with affection in honor of his 43rd birthday. Sharing a photo of the HGTV star to Instagram, she wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday to my kind, sweet, wonderful, hilarious, clever, generous, caring, handsome gentleman who sometimes orders pizza and grilled cheese at one meal. I love you always and in all ways. I don't want too seem sappy or hyperbolic but the simple truth is: I'm the luckiest girl in the world."
The 500 Days of Summer star previously gushed over Jonathan in an Instagram post celebrating the end of 2020 in January.
"My 2020 MVP was this guy, who always made me feel happy in spite of a weird and uncertain year," she shared. "Hoping 2021 is full of silver linings for everyone."
The head over heels feeling is mutual. For Zooey's birthday in January, Jonathan took to Instagram to declare her his "perfect person."
"You are caring, talented, hilarious, sweet and just as beautiful on the inside as you are on the outside," he wrote beside a collage of the couple's cutest moments. "I know we can't celebrate like we did last year but I have a few surprises up my sleeve. #HappyBirthday, @ZooeyDeschanel. You fill my life with so much joy."
We're going to need Drew to make all of our wishes from now on—clearly, he has the magic touch.