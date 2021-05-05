E!'s Daily Pop Celebrates 4th Anniversary

Watch : "Daily Pop" Is Back on a New Set: Justin & Carissa's Return

Four and fabulous.

Daily Pop is celebrating their four-year anniversary all week long as the E! daytime talk showed premiered four years ago on May 1, 2017. On today, May 5's broadcast, longtime co-hosts Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester looked back at some of the biggest celebrity guests and wild TV moments from the past four years with guests host Kym Whitley along for the ride (Morgan Stewart is still on maternity leave).

The hilarious video montage featured LOL-worthy interviews with stars like George Clooney, Michelle Obama, Meghan Trainor, Bethenny Frankel, Tracee Ellis Ross, Todd Chrisley, Kendra Wilkinson, Kaley Cuoco, Derek Hough, Nicole Scherzinger and so many more famous faces.

"I'm obsessed with E! Daily Pop," Laverne Cox even gushed in a flashback clip.

There were even a few moments with strippers from years past.

Carissa also shared that her "favorite memories" are that she's "been with E! during the biggest moments of my life: getting engaged, getting married, the birth of my son, the birth of my daughter, the pregnancies."