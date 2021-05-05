See the First Photos From Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon

Watch : "Game of Thrones": How the Franchise Will Continue to Live On

One word to describe the first images from the new Game of Thrones prequel? Dracarys.

On Wednesday, May 6, HBO released sneak peek photos of scenes from the upcoming 10-episode fantasy spinoff series House of the Dragon, which recently began production. The show focuses on "Mother of Dragons" Daenerys Targaryen's ancestors from House Targaryen and takes place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, which ended its eight-season run in 2019.

The new series stars Ready Player One actress Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Emma D'Arcy, Doctor Who and The Crown alum Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Paddy Considine as King Viserys I Targaryen (yes, Daenerys' horrible brother was named after him).

House of the Dragon was co-created by Game of Thrones mastermind George R.R. Martin. The show is based on his 2018 book Fire & Blood, which depicts the history of House Targaryen, first introduced in his A Song of Ice and Fire novels, on which the Game of Thrones TV series was based.

House of the Dragon began filming last week. Production will take place in Iceland, Croatia, Morocco and England.