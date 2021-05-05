Camille Kostek's Swimwear Line Is Size-Inclusive, Supportive, and Suited for Every Summer Activity

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
There's no doubt that Camille Kostek knows what's up when it comes to bathing suits. After all, she's a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model. Obviously, she looks great in a bikini, but swimwear isn't just about aesthetics for Camille. Her go-to hashtag and life outlook is "never not dancing," so yes, her first swimwear collection is dance-tested and approved. Camille teamed up with Swimsuits for All to release a 34-piece line to "suit every summer activity" with inclusive sizes ranging from S-2XL. Of course, Camille modeled the suits herself, but she wasn't the only one. She asked for fans to "share their stories of courage and resilience," ultimately choosing eight women to be a part of the campaign.
"One of my main goals with this collection was to ensure inclusivity," Camille emphasized. She explained, "The collection includes a wide variety of styles including bikinis, one-piece suits, sweat sets, resort pieces, and athletic shorts to not only fit all body types but to suit every summer activity. Bathing suit shopping is one of the most daunting tasks for women and I'm hoping my collection will make it easier for women to find looks they feel amazing in."
Camille Kostek X Swimsuits For All teamed up with the Movemeant Foundation to provide individual grants to young women and girls "interested in furthering their activity and talent in their choice of modality, from in-studio classes like dance and yoga to team sports like basketball and softball."
Camille, who used to be a New England Patriots cheerleader, shared, "I learned early on how vital movement is for our bodies and the empowering effect that physical strength has on our minds. When I learned about the Movemeant Foundation, I immediately felt connected to their message and was compelled to be a part of it."
Camille told E!, "It was an incredible experience putting this collection together from the design meetings, to the model castings and the shoot. It's extremely rewarding to see my vision come to life in such an effortless way. One aspect of this collection I am super excited about is that 10% of proceeds, up to $25,000, from my collection will be donated to the Movemeant Foundation, a non-profit organization that teaches women and girls that fitness and physical movement is essential to unlocking the values of self-confidence, resiliency, commitment, balance and community."
Camille said, "The collection is simple, sexy, supportive, and meant to be worn from the beach to any activity you have planned. In terms of design elements, we added ribbed monokinis to zip-front rash guards, and ruched bandeau tops to offer a variety of styles. We've incorporated adjustable straps, functional front button detailing, high cut leg lines, ties in the back for extra comfort and security, tall and supportive triangle tops with removable cups and more."
When asked if she had a favorite suit, she said, "It's so hard to pick my favorite. I love all of them! I picked a mix of 5 suits that I love." Check out the five that she chose and why Camille adores each of them. In case you were wondering, you can pick the size of each piece in every set to get your perfect fit. It gets even better though: there's an unreal sale happening at Swimsuits For All today. Use the promo code S4ACINCO to get a 55% discount.
Camille Kostek My Favorite Long Sleeve Bikini Set
"The Long Sleeve is good for playing sports on the beach." It's available in Electric Blue and Sorbet Sunset Tie Dye in sizes ranging from small to 2XL. And, yes, you can pick a different size for the top and bottom and still pay for a set.
Camille Kostek Sporty Spice Bikini Set
"The 90's Baby Bikini Set and the Sporty Spice are both flirty and fun."
Camille Kostek 90's Baby Bikini Set
"The 90's Baby Bikini Set and the Sporty Spice are both flirty and fun."
Camille Kostek The Camille Underwire Bikini
"The Camille Bikini is the perfect amount of support." Get the underwire bikini set in electric blue, light blue, or black.
Camille Kostek Classic String Bikini Set
"Everyone should own a string bikini so The Classic String is a must." Camille's collections has blue, pink, and white options to choose from.
