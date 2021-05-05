Michael Che Reveals the Only Reason He Didn't Disrupt Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson's Wedding

Watch : Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost's Road to Marriage

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have been married for six months, so it looks like Michael Che didn't go through with his plans to disrupt the couple's wedding after all.

During the May 5 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 37-year-old comedian explained why he let the bride and groom tie the knot in peace.

"I really wanted to interrupt and cause a huge mess," Che, who hosts Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update" with Jost, told Ellen DeGeneres. "And then I got there, and it was, like, just a normal people wedding. It turns out they're, like, actually normal, and it was sweet. And I was like, 'I can't mess this wedding up.' So, I just let them have their day."

But now Che feels like he "messed up" since Jost's parents were apparently also on board. "After the wedding, I saw Colin's parents, and they're like, 'Hey, why didn't you ruin the wedding? I thought you were going to ruin the wedding. You said you were going to ruin the wedding,'" he said. "Like, 'You wanted me to?' They were like, 'Yeah, we were looking forward to it.' So now, I feel like I dropped the ball."