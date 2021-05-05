Rebel WilsonLily JamesBachelor NationKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

Thomas Rhett Lists All the Hilarious Ways He’s Become a Stereotypical Dad

Country superstar Thomas Rhett described all the ways he’s become the ultimate dad while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Scroll on for more details on what made the list.

By Kisha Forde May 05, 2021 12:24 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesCeleb KidsCelebritiesThomas Rhett
Watch: Thomas Rhett & Wife Lauren Speak Against Racism for Their Daughter

Thomas Rhett may have more than one dad joke in his back pocket nowadays.

During the May 5 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the country superstar chatted all about the humorous ways fatherhood transformed him into the person he is today.

"Yeah I mean, I'm wearing a polo at 4:30 on a Tuesday afternoon," Thomas cracked.

The "Life Changes" singer even pulled out the cutest pink unicorn that seemed to be incredibly close—maybe even on standby.

"I mean my bus is filled with nothing but kid toys," he continued. "My shorts are getting shorter, I'm taking a camera everywhere I go—a big camera—tryna just capture all these moments and really just embrace the dad life."

The 31-year-old shares three daughters with wife Lauren AkinsWilla Gray, 5 (who the couple adopted in 2017), Ada James, 3, and 14-month-old Lennon Love.

The three tiny toddlers also lead double lives as—believe or not—young music execs for their dad.

photos
Thomas Rhett's Cutest Father Moments

"They've actually become some of my best people to determine what songs go on records," the singer shared. "I'll drive around in the car on the way to school or home from school and play them new demos, and if they don't ask to hear it again, then there's no way that song is ever gonna make the record. But if they ask to hear it a couple times, then you know you might have a hit or two on your hands."

Trending Stories

1

How Bill and Melinda Gates Will Divide An Estimated $130 Billion

2
Exclusive

Chelsea Houska Shares Look Inside Her Reality After Teen Mom

3

Mark Wahlberg Reveals New Look After Gaining 20 Pounds in Just 3 Weeks

Not only do his daughters have quite the listening ear, but it sounds like they may have a keen interest in music in general—and that sentiment just seems to warm the country star's heart. The songwriter shared, "It's been really cool just to kinda impart the little bit of knowledge I have of what I love about music to them."

Sounds like the country superstar may have even a future label right in the comfort of his own home.

 

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

How Bill and Melinda Gates Will Divide An Estimated $130 Billion

2
Exclusive

Chelsea Houska Shares Look Inside Her Reality After Teen Mom

3

Mark Wahlberg Reveals New Look After Gaining 20 Pounds in Just 3 Weeks

4

What's It Like Living With George Clooney? Expect Brad Pitt Cutouts

5

Joe Jonas is Finally Ready to Gush Over "Gorgeous" Daughter Willa